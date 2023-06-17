Dining | Helsinki starts offering oat drink in kindergartens

The experiment started in 2020 led to an increase in the selection of drinks.

16.6. 21:55

Helsinki starts offering oat drink as an alternative to meals in kindergartens.

Serving oat drink was tried in two kindergartens, two schools and one high school in 2020–2021. According to the city, the drink was well received, so starting July 31, it will be added as a permanent drink option for kindergartens.

According to the city, oat drink has been hoped for as an ethical and ecological drink alternative to cow’s milk and buttermilk.

Oat drink is available for breakfast, lunch and snack for children in daycare, group family daycare and preschool. In shift care, you can also choose a drink with dinner and an evening snack.

The guardian can report the child’s choice of drink to the kindergarten staff.