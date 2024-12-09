Hardly anyone would have expected the world champion to make a comeback after the heavy defeat in the eleventh game. But it seems as if this setback also meant a liberation for Ding and released unimagined, huge powers! This phenomenon could also be observed in his World Championship fight against Nepomniashchi, where Ding fell behind several times. As a psychological speculation, the occurrence of the most feared event may have freed the world champion from many fears. In any case, the twelfth game of the World Cup will go down in history as a strategic brilliant game! Below you can enjoy a wonderful performance by Ding, who brought the score level again before the rest day.