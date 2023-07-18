A dinghy approaching the beach and one too many pushes on a woman protesting the maneuver caused a brawl between bathers and sailors in Sardinia. The incident took place in Cala Lunga di Porto Massimo, in La Maddalena, and was filmed by several people who were on the beach

what happened

In one of the videos, posted on social networks, the tender can be seen a few meters from the shoreline which proceeds slowly. The swimmers are protesting the proximity of the vehicle. A boy in underwear passes by carrying a bag, a woman dressed in white and two children in bathing suits: they are heading towards a landing point for the boat. A woman in a costume follows them and some screams are heard. Then, the phone turns around and you see the boy in his underwear on the shoreline pushing the woman decisively away and pointing his finger at her: it’s not clear what language the boy speaks, the audio is too confused. At that point a running man arrives who with a flying kick hits the boy in his underwear on the chest and knocks him down. Excited moments follow. Another young man in his underwear leaves the controls of the dinghy and throws himself to help his colleague. The two contenders are divided but insults fly. By now the bathers of the beach are united in their reaction against the tourists on rafts: many film the scene with their own smartphones. The flying kick man says to the boy in his underwear: “You touched my wife, you piece of m…”. More insults fly. A woman splashes water on the woman in white clothes, the boy in the undersuit of the bather’s push gets to protect her. Passengers are loaded onto the boat. Then amid screams, insults and explicit hand gestures the dinghy slowly moves away amid other screams, insults and teasing.