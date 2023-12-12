The tournament for the Pumas is over. Considering the depth of their squad and the at least complex financial state of the club for years, having reached the semifinals this semester is by far more than could be expected from the Pedregal squad. Furthermore, in that instance, the team from the country's capital competed in a very dignified manner against the Tigres, beyond elimination.
Now, the job of the new Pumas management, which will come into force from 2024, will be to evaluate what the club has done and outline the changes that are appropriate. Unless the coach has another wish, everything indicates that Mohamed will remain the boss of the cats and from there, he will polish the squad to his liking. One of the names who could step aside from the club is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, currently a substitute for the squad.
Yesterday at the close of the Pumas semester, the forward was questioned about his future within the squad, since it is known that the options for his departure are real. Dinenno was forceful, the university students are the club of his loves, but the door to change institutions is open with the 'Turkish', Dinenno will remain as the replacement for the 'bull' Fernández and the Argentine's desire is to be a starter within of the field, although this has to be done in another team other than the Pedregal squad, the institution with which he most identifies.
#Dinenno #doubts #continuity #Pumas
