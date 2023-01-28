Since his arrival in Mexico, Juan Ignacio Dinenno is one of the forwards with the best goal average in the country. The Argentine is a key piece of the Pumas with whom he has even signed a loyalty bond, since the ‘9’ has had much more lucrative offers on the table from other Liga MX clubs such as América, Cruz Azul and Tigres and even millionaire international destinations such as MLS and Arab soccer.
Today Dinenno seems to have a long step in the MX League, at least that’s what his recent renewal with the Pumas and even his comfort within the country makes him think. Thus, the player will be legally able to request his Mexican naturalization after 5 years in Mexico, a factor that would make him eligible for the Mexican national team. However, Juan Ignacio himself has made it clear that this is not a possibility in his career, at least not today.
In talks for W Sports Juan Ignacio affirmed that today the option of being part of the Mexican team is not in his plans, the player in case of seeking Mexican naturalization will not do so with the objective of being part of the Tri. A possibility that some other players in their immigration status are exploiting, such as Funes Mori and Nicolás Ibáñez himself, however, the ‘9’ of the Pumas does not have the line to follow in his career wearing the colors of the Mexican team. .
#Dinenno #clears #doubts #naturalization #play #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply