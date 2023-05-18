Audi is rapidly approaching a historic debut in Formula 1 which will materialize in three years, in 2026. The house of the Four Rings aims to do things big and will build its single-seater in Hinwil, in the current factory of Sauber. The power units, however, will be built directly in Germany. In the last part of our chat with Dindo Capello, the symbolic driver of the dynasty built by the Ingolstadt-based company in endurance, we asked the Piedmontese driver what we can expect from the German company’s entry into F1. Furthermore, there was no lack of a final digression on the world of two wheels and on a rider, his fellow countryman, whom Capello greatly appreciates: Pecco Bagnaia.

Audi in F1: what can you expect, especially at the start? We know he knows how to get to the top, but is there anything in particular that they should pay attention to? And in terms of line-up, can it be better to focus on a young-expert mix? Is the name of Carlos Sainz circulating a lot, given the link between his p father and the German house…

“Knowing the confidentiality and secrecy that exists in this program, despite the fact that we have also spoken with Allan in these days and knowing that he is and will be part of the management structure of the F1 team, I don’t ask that much, because I know I would put him in difficulty. I stick to the information I can glean from old friends in Ingolstadt. We know that F1 is a world unto itself, different from all other categories. Since I’ve been with Audi – and I’ve really raced there for many years – there’s never been a year in which there were rumors of an entry into F1 at the end of the season. In my opinion they really waited for the right moment, for a thousand reasons. Also from an economic point of view: today entering Formula 1 is certainly cheaper – even if it makes you smile to say it – but it is still more sustainable than in the past. Then there is a new technology, in which everyone has to start over from a blank sheet. Even for newcomers then, at least on paper, could be easier in this situation achieve a good level of competitiveness right from the startcdares that in the past would have been unthinkable. We also think of our German competitors who have spesor millions and millions spending years in F1 without getting results. F1 is a mix of things that, if not all well blended together, they can’t work. If it were that simple, it would be enough to take two Red Bull technicians, take them to Ferrari, Mercedes or any other team and they would make a winning car. But that’s not really the solution”.

“F1 is a set of factors that blend together. Not by chance, but almost. There have been years in which there has been an absolute dominance of some manufacturers that had an important technical advantage. But then it suddenly vanished. Theoretically we can say: ‘Stand they were so good before, why now they can’t make a decent car anymore?‘. This is why I was saying that sometimes there are combinations that result in a package that works 100%. Today is Red Bull’s time and it seems unbeatable. I do not believe there is someone in F1 that it is not capable of making a DRS like theirspi was currently, when they open mobile wing, they seem to have a car of another category. They have definitely found something that others don’t have. But it’s not just one person who can make a difference. The driver right now, given the level we’ve reached in F1, can make a bit of a difference. But if you have a non-competitive car, there is not pilot who can close this gap. A highly experienced driver will certainly be needed – and he will be on Audi’s list – to speed up development of the car a bit. And then an emerging young man. But in three years in F1 the world changes: who is young and emerging today, in three years he can be considered a veteran. However, the mix of riders will certainly be this: experience and young performance, which can become the winning weapon for the years to come”.

In F1 there was a risk that Audi and Porsche would race together again, after having challenged each other in the past in the WEC and in Formula E. Why does the Volkswagen group value internal rivalries so much?

“I believe that there is a rivalry between Porsche and Audi that goes beyond what we see on the field. I have experienced it firsthand and although we are ‘relatives’, because we are under the same mother’s wing, there is a rivalry that is really heavy. I experienced it when some Porsche managers switched to Audi and it was a really big problem. Even very high-level managers who abandoned the ship after a few months because there were problems of incompatibility between pure Audianis, those with the four rings stamped on their foreheads and hearts, and managers who had arrived from outside. I think entry into Formula E, as well as Le Mans, has been seen by Audi as something negative, as an obstacle. This because Audi opened the door to entry into Formula E, after which Porsche and Audi entered And dueto go out. There is a huge rivalry, even though on paper even the target of road cars may seem different. I believe though that Audi wants to get closer and closer not only to ‘premium’, but also to ‘luxury’ in the future. This is why this rivalry will be even stronger”.

“Difficult collaborations? Certainly a certain collaboration has already begun, because if we talk about the electric platform there is an exchange. On a commercial level the collaboration is already in progress. I hope this leads to a healthier relationship in the future and not only to a rivalry both technical and sporting. On F1 Porsche decided quite quickly not to continue the project, while Audi has now taken off like a rocket. I believe that a lot of work is already being done on this project in Ingolstadt. 2026 seems far away, but it’s around the corner. You have to leave so early, so I think the first project will be ready by the end of this year. I don’t think the first Audi F1 prototype will be able to hit the track for a long time. We are already in the middle of 2023, so 2026 is very close. Above all for the timing that F1 has and for the speeds at which you have to march on a technical level if you want to be ready in 2026. I imagine that the first laps of the track.

You met Bagnaia at a Ducati-Audi event: what do you think of him as a rider? Does he too, as perhaps happened to you in the past in the golden years of Audi, see his successes somewhat diminished by the strength of the vehicle he is driving? Even if it could be said that seven other riders also have his bike, but they don’t win as much as he does …

“Pecco came to us together with Paolo Ciabatti. At the Autozentrum in Alessandria we are single-brand, with the four rings stamped on the heart, but now for the first time we have decided to embark on a new path and to place Ducati side by side with the Audi brand. Ducati Corse therefore gave me this great gift of sending me Pecco Bagnaia, Paolo Ciabatti and the top management as guests to the inauguration of Ducati Alessandria, which was a huge success and a bagnoor crowd. Pecco Bagnaia is a rider similar to me, as good Piedmontese we don’t like being in the spotlight and doing big shows so much. We like to bring home the result. In my opinion Pecco is undersized. Everyone places great value on Ducati’s competitiveness, but as you said, seven other riders have it. I believe that at the moment Pecco is a rider who absolutely makes the difference. I consider myself quite an expert on riders and it’s been two years since I realized that Pecco is a rider with extremely high potential”.

“Last year the way he won the World Championship makes him a truly all-round champion. You have to catch up, you know you can’t make mistakes andat the media level, being everyone convinced that you have the best vehicle of the competition, you absolutely cannot lose. This is the most difficult situation, even for a great driver: you have to be very cold. There he proved to be a true champion. When you win your races with Quartararo who is making a comeback and gets behind you with three-four laps to go and you manage to keep the position; when you have Marquez two-three tenths of a second behind, knowing that he is a crazy horse that can pull you off at every corner and will try right up to the last corner, and you have to win by force or risk losing the World Championship and you manage to do it, it means that you are truly a great champion. Even recentlyin few emphasized KTM’s competitiveness. Probably with Bagnaia in the saddle, KTM would win the race in Spain. He also played it with Millerwhich, however he was Pecco’s teammatewhich I believe has always shown that he has something more. I think Pecco is really a great champion, still underestimated. But soon everyone will understand that we are facing a great talent, a great champion”.