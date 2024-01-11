This beginning of the year has been a lot of news around the world of cinema and television, as they have gradually revealed the main cast of the second season of The Last of Usadaptation of HBO which was launched last year and managed to capture the attention of its target audience. With that in mind, it was imminent that we would see the continuation of the story, which will clearly have some alterations to adapt to the television format, something that at this point will not be surprising.

Among the new characters we have Dynewho on this occasion will serve as the love interest of elliewhose development is seen throughout the story in which they are seeking revenge for something that happens to joel. And to cover that role we have neither more nor less than to Isabela Merced. Information that has been confirmed by different media and that has pleased fans who have been waiting for the revelation for many months.

IT'S OFFICIAL Isabela Merced has been cast as Dina in THE LAST OF US Season 2 pic.twitter.com/YBI0NpMrE5 — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 11, 2024

For those who don't know her, Isabela Yolanda Monerknown as Isabella Mercedis an American-Peruvian actress and singer.

He obtained acting recognition for his leading roles in various important films, among the most notable Transformers: the last knight being the first Latina protagonist and her most recent starring role for Marvel starring Madame Web. Merced enjoyed fame from a very young age thanks to the series 100 Things to Do Before High Schooland the movie Dora and the lost cityboth productions of the company Nickelodeon.

Remember that the second season of The Last of Us arrives in 2025 to HBO Max.

