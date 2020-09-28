The famous singer of the country, Lata Mangeshkar, on Monday, 28 September was the 91st birthday. On this occasion, his fans greeted him on his birthday. The Maharashtra government has made a big announcement on the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday.

The statement came from the Maharashtra government that on the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, the State Higher and Technical Education Department has decided to establish the World-Class Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Government Music College.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Talk to Lata Didi and wish her a very happy birthday.” Pray for his long and healthy life. Lata Didi is known from house to house across the country. I consider myself fortunate that I have always received his love and blessings. ‘

In an interview, the niece of Lata Mangeshkar has said that the birthday celebration plan has been postponed this year i.e. on the 91st birthday. He told that it was Lata Mangeshkar’s decision to postpone the birthday celebrations. Actually this year they have taken this decision regarding the threat of Corona.