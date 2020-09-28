Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Talk to Lata Didi and wish her a very happy birthday.” Pray for his long and healthy life. Lata Didi is known from house to house across the country. I consider myself fortunate that I have always received his love and blessings. ‘
In an interview, the niece of Lata Mangeshkar has said that the birthday celebration plan has been postponed this year i.e. on the 91st birthday. He told that it was Lata Mangeshkar’s decision to postpone the birthday celebrations. Actually this year they have taken this decision regarding the threat of Corona.
