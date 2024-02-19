Zagreb is going to witness the return of the Conference League, and Betis is still in a continental competition, and although to the pain of the Betis, it is not with a tie in their favor, the Conference is still at the top. reach of the Seville team. Therefore, the team must go all out to win the game by a difference of two and be able to qualify for the next round of the Conference.
Therefore, for the Spanish, this will be a decisive match, in addition to the fact that the squad is at a critical point in the season, despite having victories, it seems that some players are not fully gelling, and joy is needed in Europe to alleviate bad streaks.
Match information
City: Zagreb, Croatia
Stadium: Stadion Maksimir
Date: Thursday February 22
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina, 11:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can Dinamo Zagreb vs Betis be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can Dinamo Zagreb vs Betis be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can Dinamo Zagreb vs Betis be seen on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can Dinamo Zagreb vs Betis be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Conference League
|
Cadiz
|
Victory 0-2
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
0-1 victory
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
NK Varazdin
|
1-0 victory
|
Croatian League
|
Betis
|
0-1 victory
|
Conference League
|
Lokomotiva
|
2-2 draw
|
Croatian League
|
HNK Gordica
|
2-0 victory
|
Croatian League
|
Istra
|
1-0 victory
|
Croatian League
Betis: Marc Bartra, Isco, Ayoze, Guido Rodríguez, Abner Vinícius all due to injury and Pezzella due to suspension.
Dinamo Zagreb: They have no injuries or suspensions for this match.
Betis: Rui Silva, Bellerin, Chadi Riad, Sokratis, Miranda, Fornals, Jhonny Cardoso, Fekir, Marc Roca, Ez Abde and William José.
Dinamo Zagreb: Zagorac, Ristovski, Zivkovic, Perkovic, Ogiwara, Spikic, Misic, Baturina, Sucic, Hoxha and Petkovic.
Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Betis. The Seville team needs this victory in Europe at all costs to qualify, and by passing this tie they could reconcile with a fan who never stops having sporting ups and downs.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Dinamo #Zagreb #Betis #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply