Dinamo Moscow announced on Wednesday the hiring of German Sandro Schwarz, a former Mainz coach, as the team’s new coach, sixth classified in the Russian league. Schwarz, 41, takes office with the mission of greening old laurels with the historic club where Lev Yashin was a member (The Black Spider) and that he hasn’t won a league since 1976.

“This is a club with a great history and tradition. For me this is a fantastic challenge.”He commented on the club’s website. Schwarz He is known as one of the disciples of Jürgen Klopp, with whom he played for Mainz, where he was also under his command when he took over the leadership of the team.

With the backing of Klopp, the German was hired in 2017 as coach of Mainz, where he worked until he was dismissed last season after losing eight league games out of eleven played. (including 8-0 at the hands of Leipzig). He will have as his assistant a historical Dinamo player, the Ukrainian Andrei Voronin, who also shared a dressing room with Klopp in German soccer.

Dinamo coach Kiril Novikov resigned at the end of September after losing in the Russian championship to one of the most modest teams in the category, Khimki. (1-0), and be eliminated in the Europa League against Lokomotiv of Tbilisi (2-1). The club, which opened its new stadium in May 2019 and invested a lot of money in strengthening the team, aims this year to fight for a place in the Champions League.