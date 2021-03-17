Seven years later, Dinamo Zagreb are about to do it again. In 2014, the Croatian club seduced a very young Dani Olmo to go and grow up there, the rest is already known history. It is a reality in the Spanish National Team with only 22 years old and all thanks to that step, when he agreed to leave the Barcelona quarry and leave to have a leading role in Croatia. With Dinamo he heard the Champions League tune for the first time, something he has also done with Leipzig, his current club.

The Croatian reference medium Sportske Novosti has surprised today by assuring that Dinamo Zagreb is going to stay with Italian Dani Olmo and As has been able to confirm it. This is Matteo Moron, the captain of Milan in the cadet category, also an international with the Italian U-15 team and one of the most interesting prospects in the country. A quality, creative, imaginative midfielder who is very reminiscent of the Spanish player on the field and with whom Dinamo Zagreb would aim to achieve the same effect that they once achieved with Olmo. The Spaniard became a full international while he was still a footballer for the Croatian team.

The news has overwhelmed Italy and has been enormously celebrated in Zagreb. Dinamo sends a message to Croatian football, it is also attractive for young European talents once it has opened the way with Olmo and thus its league is not limited simply to exporting footballers. In fact, Matteo Tonon is going to meet his brother Alessio, who plays in the Under-17 category of Dinamo and where he arrived last October. He is also a midfielder, but with a more defensive cut. The Zagreb club will reunite the two Italian talents just days after Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Federation, explained his concern regarding transalpine grassroots football. The movement that Dinamo de Zagreb carried out for Dani Olmo in 2014 bears intimate similarities with this one since, just as then, Andy Bara, partner of Juanma López and agent of Olmo and Atlético Grbic, also participated in the move.