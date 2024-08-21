Bucharest (dpa)

Romanian club Rapid Bucharest have sacked coach Neil Lennon after just six games in charge. Lennon, 53, a former Northern Ireland midfielder, was appointed Dinamo Bucharest manager in May, having previously coached Scottish sides Celtic and Hibernian.

Under Lennon, Dinamo Bucharest have drawn five games and lost one, dropping to 12th in the 16-team Romanian league. Dinamo Bucharest have also sacked their coaching staff of Ian Brunskill, Andrew Liddell and Kyriakos Telefantos. Lennon returned to Northern Ireland earlier this month following the death of his mother.