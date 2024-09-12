Russian blogger Dina Saeva poses in a holey crop top and miniskirt

Russian blogger and model of Tajik origin Dina Saeva took a photo in a revealing image. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 25-year-old influencer shared a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a black crop top from Diesel, decorated with numerous holes. She also tried on a red miniskirt with a picture of white teeth from the KM 20 range, a black leather coat and high cowboy boots.

The celebrity did her makeup with an emphasis on her lips, applying red lipstick. She also let her hair down and styled it in a “wet” hairstyle.

Earlier, blogger Valeria Chekalina, better known as Lerchek, took a photo in revealing underwear. Then the 31-year-old celebrity appeared before the camera in a black bra, low-waisted thongs, stockings and above-the-elbow gloves.