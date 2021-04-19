Dina paucar shared an exciting news with all his followers. Her first album, with which she began her career as a songwriter, was remastered and is now available on Spotify.

Through her social networks, the renowned representative of folk music announced to all her fans that they can now enjoy this production entitled My treasure.

“Dear loves, I am very happy to be able to share some very important news with you. As many of you know, my first album was titled My treasure and it was recorded in 1990″ Is read in the first lines of his publication on Instagram.

She also told the meaning that this production has for her and, in addition, mentioned that this album was dedicated to her son.

“This album was dedicated to my beloved son Alejandro and was recorded with my own resources … I had many dreams ahead and this was the beginning of a great story“Added the singer.

“ Thank goodness you can now listen to all the songs through the Spotify and Deezer platforms . Along with this album, I was able to start my facet as a composer, with songs like “False amor”, “Tonto”, “Entre miradas y tears”, “My treasure”, “Dangerous love”, among others. I hope you like it a lot, my loves ”, concluded Dina Páucar.

Publication by Dina Páucar Photo: Instagram

