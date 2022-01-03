In the last weeks, Dina paucar She was very active on social networks, where she showed how she spent Christmas and New Years. However, one of his most recent posts generated concern among his followers.

Through your official account Instagram, the Peruvian artist shared a photo where she was seen in a wheelchair. Her post was accompanied by a text in which she explained what happened to her.

Dina Páucar began her publication by thanking all those who were concerned about her health.

YOU CAN SEE: Dina Páucar breaks down in tears over the disappearance of her cat: “We are desperate”

“Good morning with all my friends and family. Thank you for your concern and love above all ”, he began.

“Yesterday (Saturday 1) was a difficult day for me. I don’t know … the depression or the worry and the pain that we have in our hearts makes the body no longer resist. But thanks to the care of my beloved Rubén and the recommendation of the doctors, I (am) better now ”, he added.

Dina Páucar appears in a wheelchair and worries fans. Photo: Dina Páucar / Instagram

Dina Páucar will continue with her shows

In addition, Dina paucar He assured that all his agreed commitments will be fulfilled.

“The responsibilities continue and the contracts must be fulfilled as a good professional, (for that reason) (I am) already on my way to La Libertad. Obvious … taking our medications to the letter. A big hug, my heartfelt love, and may this year be beautiful for everyone ”, he commented.

Dina Páucar will continue with her concerts. Photo: Dina Páucar / Instagram

Dina Páucar and Rubén Sánchez get married

After 25 years of relationship and five children, Dina Páucar announced that she will marry Rubén Sánchez.

“The time has come after more than a quarter of a century of coexistence and five treasures, it was precisely they who asked us and we said yes,” the folk singer told El Popular.