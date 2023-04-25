The folk singer Dina Páucar became news this Sunday, April 23, after a report on “D-Day”, in which he spoke about his upcoming retirement from the stage after having completed 33 years of artistic career. However, this Monday, April 24, the artist appeared on the program Maria Pia Copello and Carlos Vilchez“Send whoever is in charge”, where he surprised the viewers by assuring that he still has years left in music to continue giving presentations.

Dina Páucar presented her daughter ‘Killay’ as her successor in music. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Dina Páucar

Dina Páucar postpones her retirement for a few more years

When Maria Pia asked Dina Páucar about her music retreatthe singer said: “It’s a process, I have commitments until 2025.” Immediately afterwards, the influencer also questioned her: “At 35 years old (in an artistic career), are you retiring or is it not known either?”

“No, not yet” replied the interpreter of “How cute are your eyes”, which generated joy among her thousands of fans who believed that she would say goodbye at her next concert in the Grand National Theaterhe.

Dina Páucar breaks down when thinking about her musical retirement

In a report for “D-Day”, Dina Páucar said that she was considering saying goodbye to the stage and that her children would continue with her legacy. However, she is she could not help but break when thinking about the day that last show arrives.

“These have been 33 years of my life dedicated to music, but I am happy because my children are going to take over. The public has given me 33 years of their love and affection. I can’t imagine Dina’s last performance, I’m going to cry a lot” expressed the ‘Beautiful Goddess of Love’ with tears in her eyes.

Children of Dina Páucar demand that she retire from music

The children of Dina Páucar; Alejandro, Carolina and Jackelin, expressed their desire for mother to retire from the stage permanently. This request is not for fun, but rather, they are concerned about the singer’s life, because she has been in danger on more than one occasion. “It is already very tiring and also very risky”, said his only son.

For his part, Killay revealed the incidents that Dina has suffered: “In fact, he has already had 7 or 8 serious accidents. It has not been a simple crash and that’s it. She (Dina) has had accidents in which she has rolled over”.

