Dina Paucar He surprised all his fans by revealing that he is thinking about his musical retirement after more than three decades taking folklore all over the world. Peru. In a report from “Day D”, The singer couldn’t help but break down when thinking about what will be her last time giving a show to a crowd of people. However, she knows that when that day comes, her children will be by her side and continue her legacy, above all, Jackelin ‘Killay’ Sánchez Páucar, who will take the lead to be the main voice of she. In this context, she assured that her descendants have already They demand their mother to retire permanently from the stage.

Who are the children of Dina Páucar?

Alejandro ‘Qori’ Samanez Paucar He is the only son of Dina Páucar. He performs as music director of the orchestra from his mother. Carolina ‘Wayra’ Taza Páucar is a singer and singer-songwriter from the interpreter of “How cute are your eyes”. While Jackelin ‘Killay’ Sánchez Páucar is the second voice.

“We have gradually integrated into the cast. We have a notion of what it is like to be in front of a large audience, a sea of ​​people who love my mother very much (…) We have already become a bit familiar with that ”, Caroline said.

Why do Dina Páucar’s children ask her to retire from music?

When the journalist from“Day D”He asked Dina Páucar if she was already thinking about retirement, she answered in the affirmative:“I have many projects postponed and I have to be there. Everything I have dreamed of is not going to come to fruition”. In addition, the folk artist revealed that her own family has asked her to leave.remove from music. “My children already demand it from me too.”

Given this, Alejandro gave the reason for this request and clarified that it is about prioritizing his mother’s life.“It’s already very tiring and also very risky.” For his part, Killay said that Paucar’s life has been in danger at more than one moment:“In fact, he has already had 7 or 8 serious accidents. It has not been a simple crash and that’s it. She (Dina) has had accidents in which she has rolled over.”he assured.

Jackeline ‘Killay’ seeks to carry on her mother’s legacy

Dina Páucar prepares a great concert at the Grand National Theaterin which his daughter Jackeline ‘Killay’ will be presented with her and they will sing an unpublished song before the public. The young artist knows that people will always refer to her as “the daughter of…”, but she is excited about this new challenge.

