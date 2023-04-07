Dina Paucar is undoubtedly one of the greatest exponents of Peruvian folk music. Her talent has shone on big stages, such as the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima and the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico. For this reason, La República spoke with the “Beautiful Goddess of Love” to learn a little more about her career, how she became successful, the new musical proposals according to our times, some details of her marriage (several times postponed) with Rubén Sanchez and more.

—A few days ago you were able to sing with Dayanita, do you think she has a future as a singer?

—Dayanita is my friend, she is a very beautiful person whom we love very much, we are her fans. We’ve seen her grow as an actress and everything. I was doing a concert in Los Portales de Huayabamba and, suddenly, she came over. She wishes her all the best in whatever she’s proposing, I think she’s going to get her band out or her orchestra and she’s going to sing. Let’s be colleagues.

— What do you think of the new artists who seek to merge the genre with current sounds, like Milena Warthon?

—I am very proud and happy for the success of our Milena, who has represented us in style in Viña del Mar. She is our pride and I wish her the best. May it continue to grow in this wonderful field that is music. As she herself said, all this is very difficult, but when you love music, you overcome any adversity. May he continue to give us his voice, his charisma and his talent for a long time.

Dina Páucar spoke about the work of Milena Warthon. Photo: composition LR/Instagram.

—Maybe they could do a musical collaboration?

-Of course. If not, maybe I invite her to one of my concerts. I believe that everything is possible in this wonderful world of music. So if it has to be given, it will be given. You have to be patient with time. Either she or I will be very happy. She is almost the age of my daughters, I am very proud of her talent and I wish her the best.

— What do you think about the presidential pardon request made by Abencia Meza?

— I am not very aware of the subject, but I still wish that, I don’t know, they would listen to it. I couldn’t tell you about things about Abencia (Meza).

—This 2023 celebrates 33 years of artistic career…

—Yes, I celebrate 33 years of career. Incredible for me because in the year 90, when we started on this path of music, I was a girl, almost 19 years old. With the illusion, not of stepping on big stages but with the illusion that people know a little about my music. Suddenly, with the passing of the years, it was growing little by little and with beautiful songs, with 25 musical albums, more than 300 songs in our repertoire. Very happy to have put aside having another professional career.

— What other career, apart from music, would you have liked to pursue?

—I had studied a small technical career: Cosmetology. Now I apply it, I comb my hair myself, I put on makeup. At that time, I was just going to take my exam, but they stole everything I had to present that day, they took a whole briefcase full of things (implements). We had to take an exam on haircuts, hairstyles, among others. I arrived at the academy with nothing, but they didn’t let me, I left very sad. Therefore, I could not have my certificate of what I had studied for three years.

Dina Páucar has more than 30 years of artistic career. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/YouTube

—If that hadn’t happened to her, maybe she wouldn’t be the singer we know…

—That too, I suddenly dedicated myself to a musical career. I said: “If this (Cosmetology) is not, here (music) has to be.” So, I started recording our first album in the 90s. Then, in 1994, we made others, it was the one we liked the most, at that time more than 170,000 copies of this cassette were sold. At the time, I was working for a company and they were the ones earning all the royalties and sales and whatnot. Imagine that for that production they paid me 100 dollars, 350 soles at that time (…). I couldn’t believe that, in 2015, I was invited to sing “False love” with the national symphony at the Gran Teatro Nacional. My legs began to shake, I couldn’t believe it, my first song I recorded. I think that was the reward for not being able to promote, at the time, my first song.

—The Grand National Theater is an imposing stage…

—Not only did I sing “Falso amo” at the National Theater, but also that same year we traveled to the Cervantino Festival in Guanajuato and then went to Mexico City. That theme sounded at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico, where artists such as Juan Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Isabel Pantoja, among others, sang. In time, God and life will reward you.

—How will you celebrate your artistic anniversary this year?

—This year we are going to have many guest artists, but this May 12, we are going to present two new songs at the National Theater, in homage to Peruvian mothers. Together with my daughter we have prepared two songs, I am going to give my father one because he tells me that I have always sung to my mother. I will premiere it that day, with her blessing. We haven’t named the collaboration I did with Killay (her daughter) yet and the one dedicated to my daddy will be “Papá”.

— After three decades of career, did you think about retiring from music?

— Yes, with a lot of nostalgia, I am definitely going to have to leave what I have loved so much. I have many things postponed, I have my projects, as well as we have agreed commitments until 2024. So, we will fulfill our contracts, but now I am dedicating myself more to the farm that I have in Chanchamayo. I am focused on directing my business because for a long time I had it pending. I like nature a lot. Two months ago, I told Rubén (his partner) to stop making so many contracts because I want to devote 70% to my farm. Therefore, I am going to step aside, not now, but very soon.

Dina Páucar will sing for the second time at the Gran Teatro Nacional. Photo: Grand National Theater

— Did you plan to marry Rubén, your partner, did the wedding take place?

—No, not yet, but we are happy, we have been together for 28 years and we had planned to get married when we turned 40. Then, we planned to do it at 50, but the pandemic came and the party stopped us. So we are both hoping to reach 55 because we were born the same year, (the wedding) would be in August. Thus, we are waiting two years (2025) for that moment to arrive. Hopefully there won’t be any other setbacks.

—Will they celebrate in a big way or maybe something intimate?

—Back then, when we turned 40, we were going to get married in the Cathedral of Lima. What’s more, they proposed to us (I didn’t want to) broadcast our marriage on a television channel. I said that I did not want to because I had seen that they have broadcast so many weddings and then they have ended up divorcing. Surely it will be with the closest friends, with the family, our environment.

—What channel offered you to televise your marriage?

—At that time, Latina was the channel that proposed us to broadcast the celebration (13 years ago) and it was going to be in the cathedral. However, for reasons beyond our control, it did not happen. Hopefully at some point it will happen. We were going to make the expenses ourselves, they were going to pay us an amount (of money). It was a good offer, but it didn’t seem right to me. Still, it came to nothing because we postponed the marriage due to travel and it couldn’t be done.

—Where do you plan to go on your honeymoon?

—For my honeymoon I would go to my farm, I would be very happy there enjoying nature or Pozuzo, Machu Picchu, anywhere in our Peru. If I get married, I would do it on the farm because it is a beautiful place, full of vegetation.

Dina Paúcar and Rubén Sánchez have been together for 28 years. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

—Some time ago he had cancer, but he beat it. How is he in health?

—Yes, I do a control every six months. Thank God and always by the hand of the professional doctors who are pending. During this time I have not had any type of problem, I am very grateful to God. Tell people that if it can be prevented by having tests and check-ups, surprises can be avoided. I detected it in time, and it only remains to emphasize that their exams be done to avoid any misfortune.

—You did social assistance after the mudslides…

—We do a lot of solidarity aid. For this reason, talking with my husband and my children, we have decided that a part of the proceeds from the tickets for the presentation on May 12 will be used to continue supporting our people who have lost everything. We will not be able to help in great magnitude, but with what we can to appease the sadness.

