Dina Paucar He surprised all his followers by revealing that he has just overcome COVID-19. Through her social networks, the folk singer said that she lived through very difficult times having contracted the disease.

The interpreter mentioned that she had to be hospitalized and on Saturday, January 22, explained that she was discharged.

“After difficult and complicated days with my health, once again for testing positive for this despicable evil, I am now officially discharged with the blessing of God the Father Almighty” , he wrote in his Instagram post.

“Thank you for your attention my dear Dr Camdioti Dra Lisset Salas “TITA” Dr Fernando Chino. Thank you for your prayers to my beloved family and my friends, my family, the chocolates, my compadres,” he added.

Dina Paucar Photo: Instagram

Dina Páucar asks her followers to continue protecting themselves against the virus

Finally, Dina Páucar thanked for the signs of affection that her followers sent her while she was in poor health.

“To my fans who didn’t stop asking and sending me all their healthy energies. Keep taking care of yourselves please no one is free from this disease. I love them very, very, very much,” he said.

Post by Dina Páucar Photo: Instagram

Dina Páucar appears in a wheelchair and worries her fans

A few weeks ago, the singer shared a photo on her social networks that alarmed all her followers: she appeared in a wheelchair in what appeared to be a health center. After that, the artist explained what happened to her.

“Good morning to all my friends and family. Thank you for your concern and affection above all, ”the artist wrote at the beginning of her publication.

“Yesterday (Saturday, January 1) was a difficult day for me. I don’t know… the depression or the worry and the sorrow that we have in our hearts makes the body no longer resist. But thanks to the care of my beloved Rubén and the recommendation of the doctors, I am already better, “he added.