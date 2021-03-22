Peruvian singer Dina Páucar is not daunted by the crisis that many musicians are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Now, she has become a businesswoman in the tourism industry in Peru.

He told during an interview that he has ventured into a new hotel business, which is located in the province of Chanchamayo, where she resides with her husband.

It is a farm in The mercy with eight bungalows in the style Oxapampa that have basic services such as water, electricity and internet. “I have always liked the hotel business and I want tourists to visit me so they can enjoy nature,” he told Ojo.

However, this different facet does not take her away from music. He assures that he cannot imagine what it will be like the first time he returns to the stage after a long period of absence due to the pandemic.

“I will remember a little boy who said to me recently: ‘Dina, can you imagine when you sing the song’ Mother ‘? Can you imagine how many people will look at the sky? ‘ And I was moved at that moment, because in this pandemic many mothers, fathers, brothers and children have left and, inevitably, a song will remind us of them. I don’t know how I am going to be able to sing with so much emotion that I carry inside ”, concluded the folk artist.

Dina Páucar, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.