Dina Paucar He was on the program “Send whoever is in charge” this Monday, April 24 and, together with María Pía and ‘Carlota’, he recounted some difficult moments that he went through when he had to migrate to Lima, when he was only 11 years old, in search of better opportunities. The folk singer narrated details of the first parcel that she was able to send to her parents with the first salary she received from her, after working hard in the capital.

Dina Páucar tells how her childhood was

In the entertainment space of América TV, Dina Paucar She said that she lived hard moments in her life, because she had to work from a very young age. She traveled to Lima and, little by little, was able to have her own emollients stand together with her sister. In addition, she revealed that they had the preference of customers thanks to the good service they provided.

“Sometimes, when they ask me how my childhood was, I say that I didn’t have a childhood, I spent it working. At that time, I worked with my uncle and he paid me a small salary. When I became independent, I had to buy my cart. I became independent at the age of 12, I raised money to buy my cart, my sister Alejandrina came and we were able to work together,” she explained.

Dina Páucar reveals what she did with her first salary

The popularly known as ‘beautiful goddess of love‘ she remembered some passages from when she was an 11-year-old girl. At one point, “Carlota” brought a box simulating a parcel and the singer nostalgically recounted the story behind her nod to her childhood. With the 40 soles that she received as payment for her first presentation, she was able to send food to her parents.

“That’s how we sent our parcels, every 15 or 20 days we arrived to send a parcel to my dad. There was food, when there was money, the box was a little bigger,” he said.

Dina Páucar announces retirement, but makes clarification

After a “D-Day” report announced the musical retirement of Dina Paucarthe singer herself clarified in “Send whoever sends” that she still has agreed commitments until 2025. “It is a process, I have commitments until 2025 (…) No, not yet (withdraws)”, replied the interpreter.

