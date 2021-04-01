On Thursday, April 1, the folk singer Dina Páucar appeared as a virtual guest of the program En boca de todos to share with viewers her gratitude for knowing that her parents are already vaccinated against it. coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘The goddess of love’ said she was relieved, after having constantly prayed to God to keep her parents out of the reach of the deadly virus.

“[Estoy] happy because my dad has been vaccinated, “he said, to later note that both of his parents have already been inoculated.

“Through tears I asked God on my knees, because they are our parents that we love with all our hearts. So they have been vaccinated, “he said.

Similarly, the interpreter of “Liar heart” and “How beautiful are your eyes”Expressed his wish that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches all Peruvians as soon as possible.

On this point, the driver Tula Rodríguez, who lost her mother days ago, pointed out that it is a health problem.

“They are already registering. Our grandparents will soon be able to get vaccinated. It is a matter of time ”, he assured.

At another time, the driver Ricardo Rondon He also pointed out how the pandemic generated by the Wuhan virus impacted on the musical career of the Peruvian singer with the cancellation of her presentations, in addition to limiting the flow of her new hotel venture in Chanchamayo.

