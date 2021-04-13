Dina Páucar was outraged when she announced that her parents did not receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 12, the date he had scheduled the Minsa initially. The folk singer indicated that the state body had to anticipate this situation so as not to expose the elderly to a possible contagion of the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

“Sincerely, we are disappointed in the Minsa, because they have not warned us anything so as not to expose our parents, this was the second dose of them, “said the interpreter of” How beautiful are your eyes “from the district of San Juan de Lurigancho.

The vernacular artist specified that she and her parents arrived in Lima from Chanchamayo and were surprised by this unfortunate situation. “I am coming from Chanchamayo especially to bring my parents, I do not live in Lima now,” he told the ATV cameras.

Dina Páucar, who announced in April that parents received the first part of the COVID-19 vaccine, said she was upset that the Ministry of Health left dozens of older adults in suspense, who had agreed to their second dose for that date.

“Not only do I complain for my parents, but for all the people who are waiting for this bad information. In our case, they had summoned us from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, but we have found ourselves with this embarrassing situation ”, declared the popular Peruvian singer.

Parents of Dina Páucar received the first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus

“Through tears, I asked God on my knees, because they are our parents that we love with all our hearts. So they have been vaccinated ”, he said then.

