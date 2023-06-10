After last April the singer Dina Páucar, known as the ‘Beautiful Goddess of Love’, announced her retirement from the stage after 33 years of artistic life, in the province of Julcán, region of Freedomits presentation is being promoted for Sunday June 25, in the municipal stadium of that Andean city.

The entrance will be free, so the massive assistance of the residents of the place and national and foreign tourists who arrive to celebrate the festivities in honor of Saint John Baptistpatron of the city of Julcán.

YOU CAN SEE: Dina Páucar clarifies that her retirement from the stage will not take place yet: “I have agreed commitments”

The interpreter of the song “How cute are your eyes”, on her official page of the Facebook, explained about his retirement from the stage in a video. “I never said that I was going to retire so soon, let alone announced a date. I hope that, with this video, the topic is closed. I don’t need to invent anything. If I make this video, it is because my fans and friends were very worried and I want them to be calm, ”she wrote.

In Julcán, a city located 2 hours from Trujillo, the folk singer will share the tabladillo with the singers Liberteños Wilson Benites, Chitelo and Los Waychucos from Peru.

#Dina #Páucar #continues #presentations #nationwide #show #Libertad