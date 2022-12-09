Some politicians had already called early elections, a sign of continuing political rancor.

Dina Boulwart was promoted from vice president to replace ousted left-wing President Pedro Castillo, as the country’s leader on Wednesday. Boulwart said she should be allowed to hold the position for the remaining three-and-a-half years of his term.

Boulwart addressed the armed forces during a ceremony on the occasion of a historic battle. She sat alongside leaders of the judiciary and Congress, among the many lawmakers who tried to remove Castillo from office.

“Our nation is strong and secure thanks to the armed forces, navy, air force and Peruvian army,” Boloart told hundreds of members of the armed forces in the Peruvian capital. It remains in the country’s memory so that history does not repeat itself.

Meanwhile, the former office chief of Pedro Castillo and his lawyer said that the ousted Peruvian president, who was suspended in remand, “may have been induced” to dissolve Parliament under the influence of narcotic drugs “because he does not remember” his television advertisement.

“I asked him why I read (the decree dissolving parliament) and he replied that he did not remember the matter,” Guidio Bellido told reporters after visiting Castillo at the police barracks in Lima.

Since Wednesday, Castillo has been placed in pretrial detention for at least seven days, after the prosecution opened an investigation against him on charges of “rebellion” and “conspiracy”.

Billido added on Twitter that there are “indications that the president was forced to read the solution letter,” adding, “We demand the identification of the architects” of what happened.

The lawyer considered that “the psychological state of Pedro Castillo when he read the letter to the nation is evidence that he was not in full force,” calling for an “urgent toxicology test” and “the release of Professor Pedro Castillo.”

In turn, lawyer Guillermo Oliveira said outside Castillo’s place of detention, “What I know is that when the former president read this letter written by other people a few minutes ago, he had a drink that was supposed to be water, and after he drank the water he felt dizzy.”