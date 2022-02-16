In the center, Minister Irene Montero and former Vice President Pablo Iglesias, at the end of the trial for harassing two of their children, on February 9. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

Dina Bousselham, former adviser to Pablo Iglesias, insists on exonerating the former Vice President of the Government in the Dinah case a few days before she herself goes to testify before Judge Manuel García-Castellón. In a letter sent by his lawyer to the National Court, where he opposes Vox’s request that the former leader of Podemos declare as accused, Bousselham emphasizes that Iglesias is one more “victim” of the plot of commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and that , at no time, did he give her a “destroyed, burned or damaged card”, as the magistrate has maintained when targeting the former political leader.

Bousselham’s position is a key element for the future of this case, which took a drastic turn in 2020, when the judge asked the Supreme Court to charge the then vice president. Iglesias’ former adviser had reported the theft of his mobile phone, whose card was found copied at Villarejo’s house and whose content ended up published in various media supposedly to harm him. However, the instructor concluded that the leader of Podemos had invented a conspiracy by presenting himself as the commissioner’s victim, in addition to damaging Bousselham’s mobile card, which he recovered from the hands of Antonio Asensio, president of Grupo Zeta, editor of the magazine Interviewand that “she kept without telling her owner” for a while.

For this reason, the judge attributed to Iglesias crimes of computer damage, disclosure of secrets and false accusation. But the Supreme ruled them out for lack of evidence. García-Castellón then commissioned a report from the Police to try to find evidence on the alleged destruction of the card, but it was unsuccessful.

On the left, Dina Bousselham, upon her arrival at the Audiencia Nacional in May 2020.

Then, at the end of last January, the magistrate terminated the investigation. Although, as ordered by the Criminal Chamber, he has summoned Bousselham to testify on March 9. The crime of revealing secrets —for keeping the card for a while— requires a prior complaint from the victim. And, if the former adviser expresses that she has no intention of acting against the former politician, that part of the case has no further course. In fact, she has always defended her former boss until now and, according to sources close to her, she has no intention of changing her position.

This is what the former adviser reiterates in her last letter, sent to the National Court on February 10 and to which EL PAÍS had access, where she explains that she “was able to access the content of said card” when Iglesias gave it to her; that there is no evidence of “human intervention” to damage the device; and that the former vice president cannot be criminally reproached. “The declaration of Iglesias as an investigator is not appropriate at all, since he has not had any participation in the facts investigated beyond the delivery of a card to my client,” explains the lawyer in the document.

Bousselham compares the theft of his mobile with Kitchen, the police operation to spy on former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas without judicial control to allegedly steal compromising documents for high-ranking PP officials, which is also investigated within the macro-summary of the Villarejo case. “It is likely that the theft of the telephone could have been ordered from the Ministry of the Interior or the Deputy Directorate of Operations [de la Policía]using police means and/or reserved funds, to obtain information regarding the financing of the political party of which both injured parties are a part, [Bousselham e Iglesias]”, Exposes the lawyer of the ex-advisor.

The writing delves into that line: “And the content of what was discovered on the mobile terminal card could have been used in order to carry out a media campaign with clearly electoral and partisan purposes against Iglesias, in a maneuver of informative intoxication in order to harm the image of [entonces líder de Podemos], candidate for the presidency of the Government. According to Bousselham’s defense, Villarejo was able to provide information about the device to journalists with whom he had “a direct relationship.”