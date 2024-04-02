The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, renewed her Cabinet this Monday by changing six ministers, in the midst of the crisis over the Rolex luxury watches case, for which the Prosecutor's Office opened a preliminary investigation in March for alleged illicit enrichment.

The change of ministers occurs two days before the prime minister, Gustavo Adrianzén, goes to Congress to ask for his vote of confidence, which is why the president accelerated the reconformation of the Executive just hours after the departure of the already former ministers. In a ceremony held at the Government Palace, the head of state swore in six new members of the Cabinet, out of a total of 18 ministries in the Peruvian Executive.

“On the recommendation of my lawyer, I am not going to testify on the issue of the watches until I testify before the Prosecutor's Office,” the president said in a public message. “Since when does a sector of the press care about what the President wears or doesn't wear?” she asked herself. “I hope it is not because of a sexist or discrimination issue,” she commented.

Perú Libre, the party that brought her to power, presented a vacancy motion against her due to permanent moral incapacity after gathering 26 signatures from parliamentarians.

Boluarte swore in retired Police General Walter Ortiz Acosta as Minister of the Interior, replacing Víctor Torres, who had submitted his resignation hours before. Torres resigned after being questioned in recent hours about the participation of National Police agents in the raid on President Dina Boluarte's house, as part of the tax investigation against her for the luxury watches case. “I have not been thrown out nor have they censored me.” [en el Parlamento]”I'm leaving calmly,” declared Torres upon leaving Monday's session of the Council of Ministers. His successor in office was director of the General Directorate Against Organized Crime of the Vice-Ministerial Office of Internal Order of the Ministry of the Interior.

The president also swore in Morgan Quero Gaime as Minister of Education, replacing Miriam Ponce. Quero was general director of the Center for Higher National Studies and was also head of Boluarte's technical office until December 7 of last year. In the Agrarian Development and Irrigation portfolio, Ángel Manuel Manero Campos was sworn in and Sergio González Guerrero was sworn in in Production, replacing Jennifer Contreras and Ana María Choquehuanca, respectively.

The Peruvian president swore in Elizabeth Galdo Marín as Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, replacing Juan Carlos Mathews, and Ángela Teresa Hernández Cajo as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, replacing Nancy Tolentino. With these changes in the cabinet, the Peruvian Executive will face the plenary session of Congress next Wednesday with the expectation of obtaining the vote of confidence from the opposition benches, which this weekend supported the president after the proceedings initiated by the Prosecutor's Office. , such as the search of his home and Government Palace, for the alleged crimes of illicit enrichment and failure to declare.

