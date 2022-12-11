After the turbulent political week that the Pacific country experienced with the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, his replacement announced to the ministers that will make up the ministries. The appointees have in common their long technical preparation and their absolute distance from the parties that make up Congress. While Castillo’s ministers were not included, not even those who repudiated the self-coup. Boluarte gave eight of the 17 bags to women.

This Saturday, December 10, the President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Boluarte, made the appointment of her cabinet official after a turbulent week at the political level that ended with the dismissal of Pedro Castillo.

During the ceremony held at the Government Palace, the Head of State swore in the 18 new officials who will be at the center of Peru’s decisions. The first to take office was Pedro Miguel Angulo, a former top prosecutor who set himself up as chief of staff and promised to go against corruption.

Among the most important portfolios, Alex Alonso Contreras will be the new head of Economy, where he was vice minister since August 2021. Contreras was trained as an economic engineer at the National University of Engineering and Master of Arts in Policy Economics from Williams College of the United States Joined.

It has the history of being the authority of the General Directorate of Macroeconomic Policy and Fiscal Decentralization of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

For its part, the Foreign Ministry will be in the hands of Ana Cecilia Gervasi, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in the previous administration. Her academic training oscillates between law at the Catholic University, postgraduate degrees in International Relations in local entities and a Master’s degree in London.

I call for calm and serenity. The #dialogue and understanding is imperative. — Dina Boluarte Z. (@DinaErcilia) December 10, 2022



The Ministry of the Interior was appointed to César Augusto Cervantes, a retired general of the National Police, where he rose to the rank of commanding general; while the lawyer José Andrés Tello will go to Justice and Human Rights.

The others are Rosaberta Gutiérrez for Health, Patricia Correa in Education, Sandra Belaúnde in charge of Production; Agrarian Development and Irrigation went to Nelly Paredes, Oscar Vera in Energy and Mines, and Luis Fernando Helguero will be the head of Foreign Trade and Tourism.

The Ministry of Housing went to Hania Pérez de Cuéllar; Grecia Rojas, former vice-minister, stayed in Women and Vulnerable Populations; Albina Ruíz, Jair Pérez and Julio de Martini in Environment, Culture and Development and Social Inclusion, respectively.

While Boluarte left the Transport and Labor ministries vacant, two of the most targeted by corruption in the Castillo cycle. This Cabinet has the distinction of not having known links with the fronts with parliamentary representation.

In addition, none of the officials who recently made up the cabinet are listed, not even those who notified their resignation on Wednesday when Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an “exception government.”

Boluarte ensured stability and transparency

The new president of Peru confirmed that the fundamental bases of her government will be to affirm the democratic system and governability, two points that were seriously affected during Castillo’s term.

“The consolidation of democracy, the rule of law, the balance of powers and governability in the country is the essential line of my Government,” said the president in a speech after taking the oath of her Cabinet.

In his speech, Boluarte also made a special “fraternal call for calm, tranquility and social peace”, after weeks of revolution in which the population has demonstrated in the streets for and against Castillo, registering acts of violence. and detainees.

“I am attentive to social concerns and demands and I offer my open hand to meet fair claims,” ​​she closed in reference to the protests against the measure taken by Congress and the outcome that ended with Boluarte in power.

With EFE and local media