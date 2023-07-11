The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, in Lima. Presidency of Peru (EFE/Peru Presidency)

Until her first semester of government, associating the name of the president of Peru and human rights meant referring to reports from international organizations where she questions how she dealt with the protests against her. From now on, there will be a turn towards a probable crime that does not leave it well off either: plagiarism and the violation of intellectual property. The Investigation Unit of the Latina television channel has uncovered one of Dina Boluarte’s best kept secrets: a book that she included in her curriculum to run for public office and that years later she erased from her resume with a brush when she was no longer she was an accomplished politician.

The story goes back to 2007, when she obtained a position as a senior management advisor in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec), an institution where she followed a career line until 2022, when she was forced to resign for being the vice president of Pedro Castillo. In the midst of diploma courses, seminars and presentations, Boluarte placed a single work in the publications section: The recognition of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law. The journalists Christopher Acosta and Hernán Floríndez found the book in the National Library of Peru, in Lima, and submitted it to Turnitin, the renowned anti-plagiarism software. The result is compelling: 55% of its content comes from sources not cited.

This 176-page book was published in 2004 and does not include a bibliography or footnotes, or any reference to the authors whose writings were taken in their entirety in some cases. The most scandalous: an article by Venezuelan jurist Pedro Antonio Nikken Bellshaw, published in 1994, in a manual for a workshop called Forbidden to discriminate. Boluarte and the other seven co-authors – all members of the Lima Bar Association – borrowed 64 consecutive paragraphs representing 22 pages of the work.

The work of the Argentine Gisele Jaquenod de Giusti has also been violated in a monograph, dating from the year 2000, entitled Analysis of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 12 consecutive pages were copied and pasted and reproduced between pages 17 and 29. There is also a law degree thesis by Mexican David Sower Valencia Duran, in 2001, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Four complete paragraphs were taken from the work that bears the title Individuals with physical, mental and/or sensory deficiencies in Mexican society and its legal norms. Mention is also made of a text published on the website of the National Human Rights Commission, where four paragraphs were also taken from it without changing a single comma.

“The work is built with pieces that are copied and pasted from academic works, taking content from others that is passed off as its own. A case of systematic plagiarism”, says Christopher Acosta in the report. This research is part of a book of his that is about to be published: Presidents by accident. Castle and Boluarte. Corruption, coup and luck (Aguilar).

Another important detail is that The recognition of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law No editorial slogan or print run. It is not known where it came from or how many copies were printed. One of the journalistic theories is that it was published to polish the resume of those who are fighting for a position in the State and must meet a series of requirements, including the publication of books or papers scientists. In 2021, when Dina Boluarte took office as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, she omitted the book.

The other co-authors are Efraín Javier Anaya Cárdenas, former member of the National Council of the Magistracy; Luis Alberto Gavancho Chávez, former magistrate of the Superior Court of Lima; Marcial Quinto Gomero, current president of the Superior Court of Justice of Ancash; María Esther Chávez Serrano, ex-lawyer at the Ministry for Women; Hugo Villar Mayta, former attorney of the Municipality of Bellavista; Nancy Rosa Angeludis Tomassini, active judge; and Carmen del Pilar Rivera Tejada, a lawyer at the Ministry of Health.

Asked about the origin of the book, Villar Mayta replied: “I don’t remember. They have taken my name then”. Rivera Tejada also said he was unaware of his existence: “I can’t believe it. He did not know. Not even aware.” For her part, Dina Boluarte, the president of Peru, has avoided exposing her.

