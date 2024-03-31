The Peruvian Marxist Party, Free Peru, presented this Saturday a impeachment motion against the president Dina Boluarte, former member of the organization, after the search of her home and the Government Palace, as part of a preliminary tax investigation for an alleged crime of illicit enrichment.

Congresswoman Margot Palacios, from said group, announced on the social network dismissal document to the senior officer of the Congress of the Republic and that they have obtained the signatures of 26 parliamentarians of the 130 that make up the chamber.

“We have just presented the vacancy motion against Dina Boluarte, due to permanent moral incapacity due to the issue of Rolex and jeweler, in the exercise of the parliamentary function of political control,” said Palacios.

Who signed to leave Dina Boluarte from the Peruvian party?

The majority of the congressmen are from said party and others from the left, such as Cambio Democrático – Juntos por el PeruRoberto Sánchez Palomino, and the Magisterial Bloc -split from Perú Libre-, Pasión Dávila.

Raúl Doroteo, from the right-wing Popular Action party, also signed.

He adds that “the serious case” of luxury watches and jewelry that supposedly Boluarte has not declared before National Election Jury (JNE) It involves “the violation of the ethical and moral principles of someone who holds the highest office in the country” and that his conduct “violates fundamental ethical principles such as probity and transparency.”

And that, to date, neither the president nor the Government “have clarified the origin of up to three rolex watches that the press has been able to capture on the arm of the president in different official activities.”

Vacancy motion against Dina Boluarte. Photo: Twitter

“As can be seen, the behavior of Mrs. Dina E. Boluarte Zegarra This is a very serious fact, and sufficient reason to declare his dismissal. Consequently, they constitute a violation of articles 38, 102 and 118, paragraph 1, of the Political Constitution of Peru,” the vacancy motion states.

At midnight on Friday, a tax and police team entered the home of Boluarte and the Government Palace as part of a preliminary investigation opened on March 18 against the president, for the alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment, for not having declared said luxury watches.