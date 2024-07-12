After 94 days of silence from the press, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte gave her first press conference this week, accompanied by six ministers of state, at the presidential palace. Expectations were enormous. Not so much for the assessment she might present of her recent visit to China, but for what she might say about the multiple accusations against her and a negative record: being the president with the most disapproval rating on record, with barely 5% support. But Boluarte was not forceful and avoided practically all the issues the country is asking about.

When asked, the president delegated responsibility to some of her ministers; saying that she would not respond until the corresponding deadlines were met; if it was about Congress, that she could not give an opinion; and regarding her legal problems, that she would wait for the investigations to unfold. In the midst of her evasiveness, it was inevitable that she would leave some messages. “We will continue to govern until July 28, 2026,” she said briefly about the possibility of an eventual call for early elections. Regarding the journalistic complaint of the weekly Hildebrandt In her statement that she left the Palace in mid-2023 to undergo a series of cosmetic surgeries without informing Congress and, therefore, left the presidency vacant for several days without anyone finding out, Dina Boluarte said: “I would like to disappear for a single minute and not do my job as President.”

Another reporter demanded transparency and insisted that she clarify whether the accusation was true or not, but the president evaded her request. “Excuse the smile. We are talking about such important things as bringing technology from China to Peru and these biased questions do not help and do not generate interest in the population,” she said, allowing herself to speak on behalf of the citizens.

A colleague asked the head of state directly if she insists that the luxury watches she showed off throughout her government, at every official event, were loans from the regional governor, Wilfredo Oscorima, when the prosecutor’s thesis rather indicates that they were allegedly gifts to obtain budgetary allocations. Pedro Castillo’s successor neither confirmed nor denied, but rather sent a greeting to Oscorima, calling him “her wayki” (brother, friend in Quechua) and noted that the investigations are ongoing. “We are openly collaborating with the Public Ministry, attending each proceeding and we will continue to do so. Not only for the Rolex issue, but for the many files that have been opened for me for each news item that appears in the press,” she said about the complaint from the La Encerrona podcast.

It was precisely because of the Rolexgate The president said that the Attorney General’s Office raided Boluarte’s house, an incident rarely seen in the highest-ranking public official in the country. The last time the president had spoken to the media was on April 5 after attending a fiscal hearing. Regarding the questioned approval of the bill by which crimes against humanity and war crimes will expire before 2002, thus benefiting former President Alberto Fujimori, dozens of military personnel and terrorists, the president avoided commenting on the actions of Congress. “We will wait for Congress to officially send this law to the Executive. It is not convenient to give an opinion on something that we do not have in hand,” she indicated.

In the first part of the conference, Boluarte and his ministers gave a detailed account of their visit to China. From their meeting with President Xi Jinping, the signing of thirteen bilateral agreements to strengthen relations between China and Peru, the meeting with more than 250 Chinese businessmen, the possibility of implementing surgical robots in Peruvian hospitals, the agreement to train 20,000 national talents in the multinational Huawei and the importance of the Chancay megaport as a hub logistics, due to open in November.

In recent days, Boluarte has been harshly criticized for her statements in an interview with a Chinese state channel, where she devoted herself to talking about Chinese food in Peru and her personal tastes instead of making a speech worthy of a head of state. Boluarte has allowed the press to ask her a few questions after three months, but has not responded to any of the major issues.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.