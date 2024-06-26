Dina Boluarte’s sixteen months in the presidential chair were marked by the social upheaval with which her mandate began, after the departure of Pedro Castillo due to his frustrated self-coup d’état. Thousands of Peruvians marched against it, demanding an early election that never came. The Government sent the Armed Forces to the streets and the outcome was fatal, particularly in the provinces of the southern mountains. This Tuesday, in The Hague, representatives of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and its counterpart in Peru, Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos (APRODEH), presented a document to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the who denounce Boluarte for the commission of crimes against humanity and attempted murder between December 7, 2022 and February 9, 2023, the highest times of the mobilizations.

The charges are for 49 deaths and 155 attempted murders and 937 injuries. Allegations that are based on the investigations of the Attorney General’s Office and are supported by three crucial reports from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), who sent various delegations to the regions of Peru to gather information. first hand. The complaint establishes that the murders occurred due to “a systematic attack and the disproportionate use of force” by law enforcement against low-income civilians, mostly from indigenous areas, who were not protected. He found no firearm in their hands so that they could represent a threat. Several of them were not even participating in the marches.

“After the attack, the authorities repeatedly denied their responsibilities, even hindering investigations, and many of the cases continue in a situation of impunity, which once again shows the existence of a state policy and the systematicity of the attack,” the complaint details. It is also emphasized that the operational plans of the Police and the Army were based on the assumption that the “demonstrations were co-opted by terrorists and violent actors.” A speech that was promoted by the Executive and some media.

The report indicates that it was possible to corroborate that the weapons registered by the security forces were Galil and AKM rifles, and Pietro Beretta and Sig Sauer pistols, all with lethal ammunition. But also a revealing aspect: 63% of the impacts were directed to the thorax, and 22% to the head, vital points. “It indicates an aim-to-kill strategy. Only in a minority of cases were injuries found on the extremities. In addition, fifteen people were hit in the back, which is equivalent to 30% of the total victims. […] and many of the cases reveal that the people were murdered at close range, therefore, the public force could not have fired in self-defense,” it is noted. The age range of the victims is concentrated in very young people. Seven of those murdered were minors (14%). 42% were between 18 and 30 years old and 28% between 30 and 40 years old.

The FIDH and APRODEH complaint emphasizes the complicity of the Government and, therefore, of President Boluarte in granting courses and promotions to five police generals who were in charge of units involved in the murders. Added to this are omissions or obstacles when investigating or clarifying the facts. “All of this points to the existence of a State Policy, planned or, at least, approved by omission, by the highest national authorities of Peru,” it states.

Gloria Cano, director of APRODEH, says that her organization turned to international courts because of the constant threats that the Public Prosecutor’s Office receives, which jeopardize the search for justice. The Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court has been asked to open an investigation into Peru. With all the information gathered, they will gather their own evidence. “A very detailed profile has been made, case by case, of the 49 victims. Most of them were killed while exercising their legitimate right to protest,” says Cano.

Meanwhile, Boluarte is visiting China, where he will meet with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, as well as businessmen. The president has not spoken to the Peruvian media for more than 80 days. Upon her return, very encouraging news awaits her: various groups have announced a national march against her for July 27 and 28, the date on which the National Holidays are celebrated.

