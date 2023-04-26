Dina Boluarte talks with former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, during the ceremony at the Government Palace in Lima. Presidency of Peru (EFE / Presidency of Peru)

With the absence of representatives of the Mexican and Colombian State, an event for the XII anniversary of the Pacific Alliance was held this Tuesday at the Peruvian Government Palace. The economic and trade integration body has been in a spiral of conflict since Dina Boluarte became Peru’s president nearly five months ago. It was up to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, to hand over the pro tempore presidency to Pedro Castillo. However, after his frustrated self-coup on December 7, tensions began.

López Obrador —who is currently convalescing from covid-19— has so far not recognized Boluarte’s presidency and has deployed a strong defense of Castillo on several occasions, stating that he is “a legal and legitimate president” and that the ” economic and political elites” forced him to make decisions that ultimately led to his dismissal. The Castillo family, who was issued two preventive detention orders for the alleged crimes of rebellion and criminal organization, was granted political asylum by the Mexican government.

Dina Boluarte has responded with various actions: expel the Mexican ambassador in Peru, Pablo Monroy; definitively withdraw her counterpart in Mexico, Manuel Talavera Espina, and thereby reduce relations between the two nations to business managers. This Tuesday she has been emphatic in her desire to assume the presidency of the Pacific Alliance.

“Peru will not give up keeping the Pacific Alliance alive and exercising its presidency. We are already doing it through the joint work we have here. We will not allow political alibis to violate and weaken this successful mechanism as has happened with other regional initiatives,” said Boluarte. The event was attended by the foreign minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, the former foreign ministers of Peru, José Antonio García Belaunde and of Chile, Alfredo Moreno, and the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón.

The lawyer who took office for being Castillo’s vice president accused López Obrador of politicizing the Pacific Alliance: “Peru and Mexico are brother countries with ties of friendship, which have united us for more than 200 years. I have great appreciation and respect for Mexico and its beautiful people, but I cannot help but deplore the reluctance of the current president of Mexico. This refusal ends up affecting the efforts to continue promoting greater benefits for our citizens, ”she stressed.

The Pacific Alliance is made up of Peru, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The tension with this last country has been very similar to that of Mexico. A month ago, the Peruvian ambassador to Colombian lands, Félix Denegri Boza, was definitively withdrawn, and relations have also been reduced to business managers.

