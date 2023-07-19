Vigil in memory of those who died in the anti-government protests in front of the Palace of Justice in Lima. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

Four months after a long wave of protests, the streets will be agitated again in Peru, a country that has been governed by six presidents in the last seven years. Announced in advance, this Wednesday the so-called third takeover of Lima will take place, an event that means the resumption of protests against the Government and, with it, an indefinite period of tension. In the company of her ministers, Dina Boluarte, the head of state, has offered a message to the nation on the eve that has further exacerbated the spirits of an opposition that demands an advance of general elections since she assumed power last December after the vacancy of Pedro Castillo for his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and decree an emergency regime.

With seven months in office, Boluarte says he is still unaware of the reasons why a significant percentage of the population mobilizes. He maintains that the Executive does not have jurisdiction in the main demands that are faced. Neither in the closure of Congress, nor in a Constituent Assembly, nor in a change to the Constitution, nor in the freedom of Pedro Castillo —the slogan that generates the most division among the protesters. And he maintains that, regarding the early elections, he complied by presenting two legislative initiatives that were not approved by Parliament.

“We do not understand why they once again wave their war flags and announce that they will arrive in Lima, from the voices of the VRAEM [en el centro de Perú] wanting to take over the whole country. It is a threat to democracy, to the rule of law and as a democratic government we are not going to allow or accept it,” he stated, alluding to the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, an area of ​​the mountains taken over by drug trafficking, whose criminal acts are usually attributed to remnants of the Shining Path, a group that sowed terror in the 1980s and 1990s. His statements are in line with the willingness to reinforce access to Lima with a hundred police officers who have been demanding their identification from citizens of the regions who want to enter the capital for more than a week.

“All the specialized units are here to provide security and protection for National Holidays [de la independencia, el 28 y 29 de julio]”, declared Colonel Jorge Juárez Alvarado, who guards the Pucusana control booth [provincia de Lima], in the Panamericana Sur. “We have not found any weapons to date. Everything has been normal,” he stated. Of course, they identified 32 people with search warrants.

Boluarte also emphasized the image that Peru must project abroad and how the leaders of the mobilizations intend to prevent investment. For her it is a boycott and not the symptoms of an unequal society that is tired of being put off. “We all want to work, study, develop freely, without blackmail, without opposition or ideologies and ideas that remained over time. We must radiate that we are a united, courageous, historic Peru […]. But those who have a political agenda, their interest is to create chaos, sell an inappropriate image and prevent investment from coming to the country. To those who have their political agenda, I say: save it for when the next elections arrive, ”said Boluarte, reaffirming his intention not to leave power.

In a desperate attempt to make some protesters stay in their homes this Wednesday, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said that “the cost of social conflict was equivalent to three Yaku cyclones,” referring to the natural disaster that left more than 12,200 homeless in the Andean country last March. Contreras reported that the cost of social conflicts generated losses of 4,000 million soles. Alberto Otárola, head of the Council of Ministers, did not resort to numbers, rather he tried to dissuade people by using football, in a highly criticized act: “Today (Wednesday) the U and Corinthians are playing and on Saturday we all want to calmly see the classic between Universitario and Alianza Lima. That is what we Peruvians want”.

The Peruvian Episcopal Conference has issued a statement entitled: “No to destructive violence, not one more death!” There they remark that “the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed”, that “no Peruvian has the power to raise a hand against another” and that “there is no democracy without the presence and participation of the population.” For its part, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has stated on its social networks that it “monitors the situation in the country (…), recalls the recommendations of its latest report and calls on the State to observe inter-American standards on protest and human rights and open channels of dialogue. Likewise, it urges the peaceful development of the demonstrations”.

A portal report Epicenter TV has revealed that the Joint Command of the Armed Forces has purchased an arsenal of pistol ammunition, personal protection implements and communications equipment for the cost of eight and a half million dollars to support the Police. The purchases were approved on May 26. Meanwhile, Dina Boluarte ended her speech by invoking the people not to harm the forces of order. “You cannot allow our National Police to be attacked. They only go out to fulfill their duty, ”she indicated. These are crucial hours.

