The president’s government Dina Boluarte This week he completed his first year in office in a Peru immersed in a permanent crisis that has hit the country on almost all fronts: economic, political and social. In fact, this difficult panorama has led to the disapproval of it reaching more than 80 percent of the citizens.

Weak from the beginning, given its almost null political and social base, On December 7, 2022, Boluarte fulfilled the constitutional mandate to replace Pedro Castillo, of which she was vice president.after he was dismissed by Congress for attempting a self-coup, an action that was widely rejected by all sectors.

In this way, the lawyer became the first president in the history of Peru, a challenge that, however, was complex from the first minute. Boluarte swore to begin an apparent transition period, as citizens were asking in the streets for the advancement of general elections, but that alternative was rejected, time and again, by Congress.



Then came the massive protests against the entire political class that lasted for almost three months and left 49 dead in clashes with the public force, an episode investigated by the authorities. For that reason, The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against Boluarte and several of his ministers for the crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries.

Although the protests in the country no longer have the same intensity as those at the beginning of the year, this December 7 thousands of protesters once again took to the streets to demand the resignation of the president. The main marches were concentrated in Lima and in cities such as Arequipa, Tacna, Juliaca, Cusco and Abancay, in southern Peru, where the public force reported no clashes or incidents.

The truth is that Castillo’s attempted coup, the demonstrations and the fight between the Executive and the Legislative aggravated the crisis that Peru has been dragging on for several years and that led it to have six presidents in six years. All of this eclipsed the economic potential that Peru had accumulated in recent decades, according to Bloomberg.

“Now, under President Boluarte, (Peru) is mired in the harshest recession in two decades, excluding the pandemic. All levels of the Government are in crisis and experts are raising the alarm, not only regarding its economy, but also the health of its democratic institutions,” says Marcelo Rochabrun in an economic analysis published in Bloomberg.

And he added: “Peru has not found a solution, and investors know it. “Business confidence is near historic lows and getting the economy back to its old growth will be a challenge for a country that has averaged 4.8 percent growth for almost 20 consecutive years this century.”

In fact, after denying it repeatedly, despite the opinions of experts and analysts, the Minister of Economy, Álex Contreras, admitted on October 20 that his country is in recession and that it required additional credit of hundreds of millions of dollars to get out of that “difficult context.”

Contreras had to back down after the release of the GDP figures up to last August, which showed a drop of 0.58 percent, and although he declared that he had not underestimated the situation, he considered that the issue was “basically a very academic discussion.”

As for the Legislature, another of the actors in this crisis, Congress has only grown in political weight, despite having more than 90 percent disapproval in the polls and the President of the Republic practically disappearing from the scene.

“The Executive is weak, she is a president who has already been repeatedly said that she lacks a party, a bench, she lacks citizen support, she lacks strong social, regional and local references,” political analyst Fernando Tuesta explained to Efe.

Once the danger of early elections dissipated, Parliament began to develop its own agenda, “through the power it exercises and the broad coalition it has established” among the most diverse groups, Tuesta noted.

The measures approved by the Legislature favor not only political entities, such as political parties or alliances of the left or right, but also “private, mercantilist and even mafia interests,” said the expert. Not in vain, a third of the 130 legislators face investigations for alleged corruption and other crimes, some of which were conveniently archived by the plenary session.

