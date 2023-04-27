In the midst of public outcry due to the general feeling of insecurity, this Wednesday the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced a series of measures through a press conference from the Palace to tackle crime, most of them aimed at the situation of migrants. in the country. And it is that for Boluarte there is a close relationship between foreigners and crime. However, she has not offered data to prove that correlation.

“Those who commit assaults, robberies and other criminal acts on a daily basis are foreigners. That is why we have to reformulate the immigration law, look at this issue of migration,” said the president. “800,000 Venezuelans have entered, as many Haitians, and they are the ones who unfortunately are committing these acts,” Boluarte said at a press conference to also underline: “That is why we have to speak almost in unison about migration with citizen insecurity,” said the representative.

In Peru, in 2022, 94,789 crimes were reported, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), an average of 260 per day. Of these, around 43,000 were committed in Lima, the capital, and Callao, its constitutional province. There is no data on how many of these crimes were committed by migrants.

Castillo, the lawyer who replaced Pedro Castillo in December of last year in the presidency after the failure of his self-coup, reported that the Council of Ministers approved a supreme decree declaring a state of emergency in border areas with Ecuador, Colombia , Brazil and Chile, in seven regions: Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Amazonas, Loreto, Madre de Dios and Tacna. Added to them is Puno, where there is already an emergency regime due to the protests in recent months. This measure will allow the execution of police operations focused on immigration control. For two weeks, a group of undocumented migrants, mostly Venezuelan and Haitian citizens, have been stranded on the southern coast of Tacna.

Boluarte also announced that a supreme decree has been approved that modifies the migration law regulations so that foreigners who evaded immigration control can register and regularize their situation. “A peremptory term will be granted that will be approved by resolution of the Superintendence of Migrations. This regularization may be applied to foreigners who entered regularly but, for various reasons, their condition went from regular to irregular, or to those who entered without immigration control. In addition, there will be a waiver of fines for updating these procedures. The amnesty will only be valid for a period of six months. According to the president, this measure will encourage formality in the labor market.

The first female president of Peru announced that she has ordered the incorporation of 3,500 police officers for patrolling and crime prevention in Lima. But her measures will not stop there: she will propose a constitutional reform so that the Armed Forces intervene in the border area permanently.

