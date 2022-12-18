Din Don 5 – White Christmas: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 airs Din Don 5 – White Christmas, a 2022 film directed by Paolo Geremei and produced by Sunshine Production by Bruno Frustaci and Alessandro Carpigo. In the cast: Enzo Salvi, Maurizio Mattioli and Andrea Dianetti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Christmas is about to arrive and Don Donato, now a cardinal, is recalled from Rome to assist his bishop uncle who needs constant care. In this fifth chapter of “Din Don” (TV film series that has conquered the public in recent years) Gina will be even more peppery and will make her Edoardino jealous of her a lot. The film was shot in Val di Sole, in Trentino, with its splendid typical landscapes, Christmas markets and lots of snow. What better context to enter the full Christmas mood? We have seen the plot of Din Don 5 – White Christmas, but what is the full cast of the film? In the cast we find Enzo Salvi, Maurizio Mattioli, Andrea Dianetti, Fiordaliso, Simona Borioni, Marco Milano, Crisula Stafida and Leonardo Bocci.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Din Don 5 – White Christmas live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 18 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.