The best amateur golf players in the Region of Murcia gathered at the Mercedes Trophy, a championship organized by Dimovil, which once again closed with great organizational and participant success. Players and attendees enjoyed two days in which sport and motor joined hands thanks to the official Mercedes-Benz and smart dealers of the Region.

The facilities of the Altorreal Golf Club, located in Molina de Segura, hosted the two events of a championship that was held under the Stableford modality in a single 18-hole course with two categories and brought together 365 golfers from all over Murcia. .

This great success by the public has once again positioned the Dimovil tournaments as one of the most prestigious golf competitions among amateur circuits in Spain and a benchmark in the Region.

With this initiative, the dealer reaffirms its commitment to sport



The winners of the tournament were, in the first category, Magdalena Hernández and Bartolomé Rico, with Víctor García and Rafael Enrique in second position. Fernando Marfil and Ángel Sánchez prevailed in the second category, while Mª Fermina Ros and Francisca Meseguer were second.

All the players were fully committed, aware of the importance of the tournament and motivated to reach the national final, which will take place from July 2 to 4 in Montecastillo, Jerez de la Frontera.

Mercedes-Benz and smart reward the participants



Mercedes-Benz Financial Services organized an award for the closest ball, whose winners were Mª Dolores Crespo Cruz and José Hidalgo Manresa. Both were presented with a Garmin F40 GPS watch.

Likewise, the winners of the closest ball award sponsored by smart were José Antonio Fernández Pastor and Francisco Javier Tomás Marco, who received a spectacular smart backpack of exclusive design.

Dimovil was very present during both days with the presentation of several of the best Mercedes-Benz and smart vehicles.

The official dealer exhibited the latest versions of the brand new Mercedes-Benz EQA, S-Class, GLC, A-Class, B-Class and GLE, and the smart forfour.