Dimovil, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer in the Region of Murcia, continues to make a difference and bets on the exclusivity of each client by offering, through its business division, a complete advisory service to professionals with comprehensive and adaptable solutions. mobility plan for each business. To do this, the Dimovil dealer offers customers a specialized advisory agent with the aim of finding the vehicle or transport fleet that best suits the needs of each company, regardless of its activity and sector.

Mercedes-Benz Empresas offers its customers a wide range of vehicles, including compacts, vans, saloons and SUVs. In addition, all these models have extensive standard equipment and the possibility of incorporating the latest innovations in mobility and connectivity to overcome the demands of professionals.

Joaquín Vicente is the head of companies at Dimovil



Likewise, companies will be able to maximize the opportunities of their business lines by having very competitive financial conditions that, together with the high future revaluation of vehicles, will allow those interested to obtain attractive economic plans, tax advantages and comfortable monthly payments adaptable to the needs of companies.

The head of companies at Dimovil, Joaquín Vicente, assured that the main objective of this service aimed at companies is “to offer the best treatment, product, support and after-sales service to all professionals from different sectors who demand our personalized attention.”

On the other hand, due to its commitment and responsibility to the problem of environmental sustainability, Mercedes-Benz has created, under the brand of products and technology EQ, an ecosystem of services, technologies and innovations for intelligent electric mobility. “We pursue a clear vision: mobility that is people-centered, emission-free and as intuitive as the most basic and important things in life,” said Vicente.