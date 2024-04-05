Friday, April 5, 2024, 9:16 p.m.

















The capital of Segura celebrates today, Saturday, one of the great events on its calendar: the Burial of the Sardine parade, a festival of International Tourist Interest that puts an end to the big week of celebrations in Murcia and in which it has once again been present Dimobile.

Before this event, the dealership has also participated in the Burial of the Children's Sardine. The event, which was held last Wednesday, April 3, toured the main streets of Murcia, and the two models chosen for these Spring Festivals were exhibited: the E-Class and the CLE, which are the latest launches that the brand German has made. These two cars are also the ones that accompany the procession this afternoon in the great parade of the Burial of the Sardine.

The E Class and the CLE will be part of the Polifemo show, within the parade itself, with spectacular lighting that will not leave those attending the event indifferent.

The Mercedes E-Class stands out for its perfect balance between elegance and design, with a very modern and technological image. This model also presents a varied range of bodies and engines, all of them electrified, but with light hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants in both diesel and gasoline.

The interior also stands out for its great technological display, which is exemplified by tools such as the MBUX Hyperscreen, a screen that occupies practically the entire dashboard. For its part, the Mercedes CLE has a sporty and advanced design, outstanding comfort and exquisite finishes. In addition, this model has the MBUX intelligent infotainment system, like the E-Class. It has a wide variety of engines: CLE 200 (Mild Hybrid gasoline 204 HP and 230 HP), CLE 300 4MATIC (Mild Hybrid gasoline 258 HP and 23 HP ) and CLE 220 d (Mild Hybrid diesel 197 HP and 23 HP).

With the presence of these two car models at this event, Dimovil reaffirms, once again, its commitment to the most important traditions of the capital of Segura.