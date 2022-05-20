EFQ Friday, May 20, 2022, 7:56 p.m.



The Region of Murcia has had another year with the celebration of the Dimovil Golf Tournament, integrated into the Mercedes Trophy circuit, a championship that this year has celebrated its 27th edition and that has once again exceeded expectations. A total of 380 players gathered at the Altorreal Golf Club, in one of the most prestigious competitions in Spain and which has become a benchmark among amateur circuits.

With this tournament, Dimovil, dealer of the German brand in the Region, reaffirms its commitment to sport. Divided into two tests, the championship closed again with an excellent reception in terms of participation and organization.

On the first day, held on May 12, the winners were Miguel López Rodríguez, in 1st category, and Virgilio Fuentes Rodríguez, in 2nd category. On the second day, held on May 13, Fran Alvarado de los Mozos took the title in the 1st category and Diego Cano Hernández in the 2nd category.

Parallel to the sports competition, Dimovil organized an exhibition with some of the most outstanding models that it sells at its facilities. Among them, one of the protagonists was the new EQE, exhibited for the first time on the golf course -Dimovil has been one of the first dealers in Spain to receive this vehicle, whose official presentation will be held in June-. This saloon is a 100% electric bet and represents the maximum expression in terms of technology within the firm.

The concessionaire reaffirms its commitment to sport with this competition



The brand new GLC, GLE, Class C, and the electric Smart, EQA, EQB, EQS, models with great personality and that are distinguished by their functionality, versatility, autonomy and safety on the road, thanks to their systems were also exhibited at the event. intelligent and predictive, in addition to its powerful engines.

In the competition, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services also awarded the prize for the Closest Ball, whose winners were Puri Rodríguez Campillo and Emilio Gómez Ponce, who were presented with a Garmin S42 GPS watch.

Specifically, the tournament was held under the Stableford modality, in a single 18-hole course. The winners will play the national final in September and the winners of both categories of each of the 31 tournaments that make up the 2022 Mercedes Trophy circuit will participate.