Dimovil once again shows its commitment to fans of the sport of golf. The official Mercedes-Benz and smart dealership in the Region of Murcia will organize the twenty-sixth edition of its golf tournament, integrated into the prestigious MercedesTrophy circuit, which this year reaches its thirty-second edition.

The Dimóvil Tournaments will be held on May 13 and 14 at the Altorreal Golf Club facilities, located in Molina del Segura. The highest ranked Mercedes-Benz customers in each tournament will benefit from a prize reserved for them. In this way, Dimovil demonstrates its loyalty to all the brand’s clients, benefiting users with an invitation to attend the final and with the possibility of bringing a companion.

In addition, smart will organize an award for the nearest ball, with a spectacular backpack as a gift, and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will award the closest ball with a spectacular Garmin F40 GPS watch.

This competition is the most prestigious golf tournament among amateur circuits



The Seve Ballesteros Foundation will offer a prize to the nearest ball with the invitation to participate in the Foundation’s winners tournament, on November 5 in Pedreña. The golf day will be accompanied by spectacular special prizes organized by the brands that collaborate with the regional dealer. Thus, TaylorMade will organize the ‘Longest Drive Award’ in the male and female categories.

The ECCO shoe brand, for its part, will also organize its special prize, giving the winner a pair of golf shoes.In the same way as previous years, the Dimovil tournament will be played under the ‘stableford’ mode, over a single round 18 holes, and in two categories, handicap, from 0 to 17.9 and higher, from 18 to 36.

The Mercedes Trophy will reach 21 of the best golf clubs in Spain, which will act as hosts of the twenty-six tournaments in which more than 3,500 players will participate according to the dealer’s forecasts.

From April to June, the local phase will be played, to conclude with the celebration of the national final, in July, and the world final, which will take place in October in Stuttgart, Germany.