The Altorreal Golf Course has celebrated its 29th anniversary with an exclusive event that has brought together close to 300 prominent personalities from the Region of Murcia. On this occasion, the club has had the special collaboration of Dimovil and Auto Classe, two dealers with whom it maintains a close relationship.

All this has given rise to a unique meeting, where golf in the Region has been valued and in which the latest motor trends have been shared. Specifically, Mercedes-Benz dealers in the Region took advantage of this occasion to exhibit their full range of electric vehicles, including the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS and EQS.

Among the models, the new EQE SUV stood out, a fully electric car that has a range of 565 kilometers and is distinguished by its performance, comfort and spacious interior. With a streamlined and elegant design, combining smooth lines with avant-garde elements, this car is equipped with the latest technology.

This SUV also includes the electric intelligence system, which helps to plan routes and offers up-to-date information on the nearest areas to recharge the vehicle. In addition, it has the MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment screen.

Free Trials of Electric Range EQ



Throughout this week, Dimovil and Auto Classe have carried out the ‘Mercedes Test Drive Week’, an initiative aimed at showing the potential of the EQ electric range of the German brand. Both businessmen and individuals have come to dealerships to experience first-hand the experience of driving these vehicles.

The EQ range shares several common features that define its identity as high-quality electric vehicles. All models offer exceptional performance, delivering smooth and quick acceleration. In addition, they stand out for their great autonomy, with considerably long travel distances, and for their energy efficiency, which makes them totally sustainable mobility options.