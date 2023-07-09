An impressive show of strength for Grigor Dimitrov, who in two days (game interrupted at 2-0 and then restarted) knocks down Frances Tiafoe. Completely underrated at the start of the tournament, the Bulgarian made it to the round of 16 of Wimbledon without losing a set. The match with Rune, tired from the marathon with Davidovich, starts in total balance. Tiafoe, who was coming from a victory in Stuttgart and a great season on grass, just went 7 games in 3 sets.

SCREAMING RUBLEV

To break down the winning streak of 8 consecutive victories of the Kazakh Bublik we really needed Andrey Rublev, the man who against the very talented player seeded number 23 had lost the final in Halle. The Russian, first leading by two sets and then beaten in two tie-breaks in a row, strangely manages to contain himself and detach the pass for the quarterfinals, in a tournament in which he started with the spotlights off. Another player who started without the underdogs is Roman Safiullin, who without suffering too much and leaving only one set to Shapovalov, will be the man facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The Russian serves well and plays great, but for the Azzurri it’s a more unique than rare opportunity at this stage of the tournament.