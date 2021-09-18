







Absent Monaco and Moscow, Dimitri Payet is still not 100% according to the OM coach.

Author of a great start to the season with 3 goals and a decisive pass in 4 games despite his use as a false n9 position, Dimitri Payet has been away from the field for 2 games. While we thought we would see him start tomorrow against Rennes since he was traveling to Moscow on Thursday, Jorge Sampaoli explained that the No. 10 Marseillais was still uncertain: “We just tried to have Payet with us Monaco. It was the same for the match in Russia. We played very well without him Monaco, but we also played very well with him. We’ll see if he feels like playing against Rennes tomorrow.“

Present in the group, his qualities as a finisher could do the Olympians good in view of their lack of efficiency in Moscow. If he is not aligned, the coach of OM could renew Bamba Dieng or Amine Harit the tip of the Marseillaise attack.