Tell me sam He started this 2021 with great force, since he did not think twice and returned to digital platforms with three singles. The last of them is “#LatinMix is ​​back”, Remix of the popular song by Colombian DJ Buxxi.

This single is a much cooler remake of Buxxi’s hit. This song will also be part of the new EP that Dímelo Sam has been working on, Latin lives, and it aims to promote the Latin movement (tropipop) to a new generation.

“As a producer and composer, it is clear to me that I cannot stop at any time. These are times when our market is digital, which is very demanding because its trend is one of constant change.. That is why I take my time to produce material with the ability to take off and fit into popular taste. And I’m sure that ‘Vuelve #LatinVive’ will be one of them, “said Dímelo Sam in a statement.

The other two singles that the artist published were “Llorarás” and the salsa version of “Si Could”, a success that achieved more than 4 million views on Spotify at the time. In his repertoire, he counts urban songs that are based on respect in every sense.

Precisely, in the company of Buxxi, he recorded a remix version of “If I Could”. There this society was consolidated, which we can see reflected once again in “Vuelve #LatinVive.”

“I really like working with Buxxi. His experience adds up to the objective of internationalization ”, says Dímelo Sam. “I feel that in my career there is a before and after since we started collaborating with him and that is the key to continue growing. It has opened many doors for me and I am grateful for it, ”added Tell me Sam.

