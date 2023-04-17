Tough clashes took place this Sunday between members of the Esmad and the fans of Atlético Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, who are in suspense about the game against América.

There are strong clashes between the fans of Atlético Nacional belonging to the “Los Del Sur” bar and Esmad, and it is presumed that the events are the product of the disagreement of the followers of the Antioquia team with the managers.

The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been tense for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Dimayor’s posture

Given the facts, the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, says that he is in favor of the game being played. The game is scheduled for this Sunday at 6:20 pm

“We knew that it was not easy, the atmosphere is not good inside that bar; I just spoke with the president of Nacional and I told them that the situation must be evaluated and with the commander of the operation and with the referee to see if there are conditions; the The idea is to play the game at 6:10 pm, but you have to evaluate it,” Jaramillo said on Caracol Radio.

“A call to sanity, it cannot be a pitched battle with the authorities, it has no reason to exist. This hurts football. We must be careful in our decisions, above the game is the safety of everyone, players, referees and fans,” he added.

On the fragility of the sanctions before these events in Colombian soccer, the president said: “That is what is in the code and we cannot be doomed to the fact that the violent put us against the wall and damage the show, it is co-responsibility, the local authorities, the clubs, the logistics, everyone. We have to take care of the show. It serves us as an experience to see if it is necessary to toughen the sanctions. We must protect the show and it is a value chain from which many people live”, he concluded .

