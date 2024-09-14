The Disciplinary Committee of Dimayor He resolved several pending issues in Colombian football and applied several punishments, such as sanctions to the Cali and Pasto clubs, and the punishment for the leader Eduardo Pimentel.

In its bulletin this Friday, the Committee sanctioned Cali On the other hand, it decides to sanction Eduardo Pimentel Murcia, delegate of the Club Deportivo Boyacá Chicó Futbol Club SA (“Boyacá Chicó”) with a suspension of six (6) dates and a fine of seven million eight hundred thousand pesos ($7,800,000) for incurring in the infraction of entering the field of play “with improper behavior, angrily disapproving referee decisions and using offensive and offensive language.”

“insulting” against the referee Carlos Ortegain the match played on the 8th date of the BetPlay Dimayor II League 2024, between Club Deportivo Boyacá Chicó Futbol Club SA and Club Fortaleza.

In addition, Pimentel must pay two (2) weeks of punishment from engaging in any activity related to football and a fine of twenty-six million pesos ($26,000,000) for his strong statements against the leaders of Colombian football, on X and on a radio program.

“As the senator, may he rest in peace, said, tell me how much I have to put in, I also have a checkbook, don’t be sons of… bandits,” was one of his tweets.

Sanctions for Cali and Pasto

Police watch over Cali fans after stadium invasion. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

And there is more, the Committee decides to sanction the Club Asociación Deportivo Cali (“Cali”) with two (2) dates of partial suspension of the square (south stand and lower south east stand) and a fine of eight (8) SMMLV consisting of ten million four hundred thousand pesos ($10,400,000), for the entry of fans to the field, in the match played for the 8th Date of the Betplay DIMAYOR II 2024 League, between the Club Asociación Deportivo Cali and the Club Asociación Deportivo Pasto.

For this reason, Cali is sanctioned with defeat due to withdrawal or resignation and a fine of twenty-six million pesos ($26,000,000).

Cali fans invade Palmaseca. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

For the same match, the Club Asociación Deportivo Pasto (“Pasto”) is sanctioned with one (1) date of partial suspension of the plaza (lower north eastern stand), due to the entry of a visiting fan onto the field.

The case in Quindío

On the other hand, the Committee decided to sanction the player Bonifacio Ariel Roa Benitezwho at the time of the events was listed as a player in the Club Deportes Quindío SA (“Quindío”) registry with a suspension of twelve (12) months and a fine of thirty-two million five hundred thousand pesos ($32,500,000) for verbal and physical aggression against a referee, in the match played on the 5th date of the BetPlay Dimayor II 2024 Tournament, between Club Deportes Quindío SA and Club Unión Magdalena SA

“Once the player ROA BENITEZ was expelled, BONIFACIO ARIEL came towards me

offensive manner, using vulgar and humiliating language by telling me “referee, son of a bitch… you’re a piece of shit… why are you going to send my son of a bitch off…” He then attacked me by stepping on me twice and kneeing me twice and continued to confront me and insult me, the referee said in his report.

