Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dimayor would modify the date of the final depending on the finalists

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Dimayor would modify the date of the final depending on the finalists


close

Millionaires vs. America

Millonarios beat AmÃ©rica and came one step away from the League final.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Millionaires beat America and was one step away from the final of the League.

Colombia’s friendlies coincide with the final stretch of the local championship.

Much controversy has been generated by the fact that the parties of the Colombia selection on the next Fifa date they coincide in time with the final stretch of local football, affecting League teams that have players called up.

(You may be interested in: Colombia Selection: these are the ones summoned for the friendlies against Germany and Iraq)

See also  Colombian eSports team, ready for the eNatios qualifiers

Colombia will play against Iraq on June 16 and against Germany on June 20. The League will have its final on June 20-21 and June 24-25.

The call known this Monday has players from two teams that are emerging as finalists, although they have not yet certified it, two dates from the end of the home runs,

Photo:

Twitter: @pasealvacio

Millionaires, pointer of group B and with a great option, because he lacks a point, he loses the players Alvaro Montero and Oscar Cortes.

Atlético Nacional, which has an option in group A, although the leader is Alianza, has called up the goalkeeper Kevin Mier and the winger Andrés Salazar.

In study

The version that runs is that Dimayor would evaluate modifying the date of the final, depending on the finalists and if either or both pass.

The idea would be that the first leg of the final is the one that is modified, for June 22, which would give the National Team players time to return.

The second leg of the final would be held on June 25.

See also  Carlos Cuesta raises alarm in the Colombian National Team due to injury

Given this version, the president of Dimayor, fernando jaramillohe told EL TIEMPO “It may be, but it is not official.”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dimayor #modify #date #final #depending #finalists

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
"Bird Box Barcelona": Mario Casas takes over from Sandra Bullock in a new Netflix spin-off

"Bird Box Barcelona": Mario Casas takes over from Sandra Bullock in a new Netflix spin-off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result