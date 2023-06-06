Dimayor would modify the date of the final depending on the finalists

Much controversy has been generated by the fact that the parties of the Colombia selection on the next Fifa date they coincide in time with the final stretch of local football, affecting League teams that have players called up.

(You may be interested in: Colombia Selection: these are the ones summoned for the friendlies against Germany and Iraq)

Colombia will play against Iraq on June 16 and against Germany on June 20. The League will have its final on June 20-21 and June 24-25.

The call known this Monday has players from two teams that are emerging as finalists, although they have not yet certified it, two dates from the end of the home runs,

Photo: Twitter: @pasealvacio

Millionaires, pointer of group B and with a great option, because he lacks a point, he loses the players Alvaro Montero and Oscar Cortes.



Atlético Nacional, which has an option in group A, although the leader is Alianza, has called up the goalkeeper Kevin Mier and the winger Andrés Salazar.

In study

The version that runs is that Dimayor would evaluate modifying the date of the final, depending on the finalists and if either or both pass.



The idea would be that the first leg of the final is the one that is modified, for June 22, which would give the National Team players time to return.

The second leg of the final would be held on June 25.

Given this version, the president of Dimayor, fernando jaramillohe told EL TIEMPO “It may be, but it is not official.”

SPORTS

More sports news