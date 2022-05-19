In one of the most serious violent events in recent years, the match between Unión Magdalena and Junior was terminated on April 23.

In the 73rd minute a strong fight began between the bars of both teams, forcing the game to be stopped. As a result of that brawl, a fan of Unión Magdalena was stabbed to death.

This was the initial punishment for Junior

For this reason, the Disciplinary Commission of the championship applied sanctions to both squads. The Union was punished with 10 dates of total suspension of the square in the Sierra Nevada stadium, while Junior was punished with three games behind closed doors in the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

However, Junior insisted before the Commission that he had no responsibility for what happened and asked that his sanction be lifted. The answer was negative.

Subsequently, Junior requested a suspension of the sanction, arguing that he had already served most of it, to be able to play with the public on the first date of the semi-final home runs. He had already acted behind closed doors against Envigado and Jaguares.

Why the Commission suspended the punishment of Junior

The Commission agreed to Junior’s claims and suspended the punishment, for which he will not only be able to play the match against Nacional with the public, but also the rest of the semifinal home runs.

According to the Commission, “The Junior club will be subjected to a period of conditional status of six (6) months”, and a new sanction may be applied “in the event that a new infraction of the same or similar nature occurs”.

Junior offered to apply various measures against violence. The most outstanding, the “Enabling of two modules of the oriental grandstand so that it is exclusively “the family sector”, for the first home run game. This grandstand will be occupied by a total of between 160 and 190 guests from the schools of the city and the department. For these purposes, he attached the invitation letters to five (5) schools in the city”.

He also offered to hire a security officer to prevent excesses from occurring with the fans in the games that Junior will play as a visitor.

